ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, CO

San Miguel Power Association is hiring! San Miguel Power Association

The Daily Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Miguel Power Association, Inc. (SMPA) is seeking to fill:....

www.telluridenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego is the second California-based practice to join the platform.

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego Joins OneOncology. SAN DIEGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego (MOASD) and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, today announced the two organizations have finalized agreements to become partners. MOASD is the second practice in Southern California to join the OneOncology platform. Leveraging expertise, capital and technology, OneOncology and MOASD plan an aggressive growth strategy adding physicians, expanding access to cancer care services and strengthening relationships with hospital partners.
HEALTH SERVICES
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Asian Americans' complicated political power in San Francisco

The landslide school board recall spotlighted the political muscle of the Asian American community in San Francisco. On this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, Chronicle reporter Roland Li joins host Cecilia Lei to talk about that power — especially for Chinese voters — and what it means for the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Miguel County, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Coast News

Face of Solar Energy: Miguel Hart, SolarGuru Energy

SolarGuru Energy PBC is a vision that is 35 years in the making, ever since childhood, best friends Ashok and Miguel started building solar cookers and rigging up PV panels with Ashok’s dad, Dr. Sajed Kamal, a renowned international solar energy expert and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Lifetime Achievement Award winner.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Smpa
Outsider.com

U.S. Freedom Convoy Organizers Announce Change of Plans After Small Turnout in Vegas

Organizers for the U.S. “Freedom Convoy” quickly changed plans when only five trucks arrived at the event. A group of truckers left California on Friday to head towards Washington, D.C. to protest COVID mandates. Organizers revealed that when they made their first stop in Las Vegas, the turnout was quite small. After seeing the low attendance, they decided to call off what was supposed to be a ten-day event.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy