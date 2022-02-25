ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maksim Chmerkovskiy of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ posts live updates as he heads for Kyiv bomb shelter

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – “Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy is in Ukraine and has a message for Russia: “In a civilized world, this is not the way we do things.”

The choreographer, who was born in the besieged nation, posted a series of social media videos on Thursday from Kyiv.

At least 40 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine

“I am not at this point someone who is pleading, you know, for someone else’s safety from a far distance,” Chmerkovskiy said. “I’m somebody who’s about to go into a bomb shelter, because shit’s going down,” he added, appearing to be filming from a high-rise building in the Ukrainian capital as sirens blazed in the background, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine hours earlier.

“Dear Russians, I know you know me and I know that a lot of people currently in Russia that are watching this that are watching the news, and hearing the propaganda, and hearing this complete nonsense that’s been talked about,” Chmerkovskiy, 42, told his more than 750,000 Instagram followers.

“As a powerful, forward-thinking nation — not a third-world kind of country — I think the Russians need to get up and actually say something, because no one’s opinion is being heard,” he said.

Biden says US will sanction Russian banks, impose export controls

“This is all one man’s ambition,” Chmerkovskiy, who immigrated to the United States as a 14-year-old with his family nearly three decades ago, said of Putin.

Another of Chmerkovskiy’s videos showed a Ukrainian family rolling suitcases through a park.

“I know that at the very least, I have a chance. I have a passport and I have a way out,” Chmerkovskiy, who won “DWTS” in 2014 alongside Olympian Meryl Davis, said, noting he felt “uneasy and “very scared.”

“A lot of people do not, and it’s f—ing nonsense. I love Ukraine,” he said.

“There’s ALWAYS another way!” the dancing pro wrote in an Instagram post alongside his videos. “War is NEVER an answer”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

