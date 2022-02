Georgia softball has began a new era, and while it’s bittersweet not to see the long-time head coach Lu Harris-Champer at the helm, the program seems to be in good hands. This season marks the first time since 2000, Harris-Champer isn’t in charge, but Tony Baldwin, who has been around for 10-plus seasons, took over as the third coach in program history.

