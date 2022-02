The creamsicle Bucs throwback uniforms are returning, just not soon enough for the consummate throwback quarterback to brandish one. The team announced Monday it will wear its old-school attire, complete with the “Bucco Bruce” helmet logo, at an undetermined game in 2023. It will mark the first on-field appearance of creamsicle in more than a decade; the NFL stopped holding throwback games in 2013 after instituting a rule limiting teams to one set of helmets for an entire season.

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO