ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

How ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s life has changed 1 year after viral video

By Nexstar Media Wire, Abigail Jones
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GLBQ_0eOXduwf00

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Most people know Tessica Brown as the “Gorilla Glue Girl,” but that’s not all she is. The Louisiana native is a mother, and says her passion lies in her daycare center and dance team. Fittingly, she also now owns a haircare line.

Everything changed drastically for Brown when she posted a video on TikTok about her hair in February of 2021. In the video, she explains that her hair was stuck after using Gorilla Glue in a pinch because she ran out of her hairspray.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice,” she said. The video now has over 50 million views and Brown became known as “Gorilla Glue Girl.”

“I didn’t think for one second it was going to go the way it did.”

Brown had to fly to Los Angeles to have her hair and scalp fixed by a plastic surgeon. She wants people to know her identity goes beyond one viral video.

Louisiana woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair talks about the ordeal

“I’m a daycare provider,” Brown said, “and I have my own dance team. I was already known here.”

Internet fame for Brown came with pros and cons. She’s been interviewed by the likes of Wendy Williams, and both Porsha Williams and The View sent her wigs. Some of those experiences were great, but she said she’s also received a lot of hate and some threats. One person sent her a letter with a picture of a severed head.

Through everything, the mishap did also bring positivity and inspired career moves for Brown. She launched a hair care line , has been recognized on the street, and even released a song .

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’: Tessica Brown launching hair care line months after infamous incident

She said she’s thankful overall, and that even if she hadn’t gone viral from the Gorilla Glue incident, she believes something else would have happened to put her in the spotlight. “God does things for a reason,” said Brown.

As for any lessons learned over the last year, Brown said, “All I can say is, don’t use Gorilla Glue on your hair.”

Brown wants people to know that despite rumors that have circulated, she’s alive and well. She was also very candid about a miscarriage that she had, and has been a little exhausted by the pressure to answer people’s questions about what happened. Brown shared she is trying for another baby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves one woman in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Hartford on Saturday, police said. Hartford Police responded to 152 Collins St. just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a female in her twenties, was transported to an area hospital […]
HARTFORD, CT
SheKnows

This Viral Video Proves No Matter How Old Our Kids Get, Moms Are Gonna Mom

Click here to read the full article. You just can’t escape a proud mama. Myles Harris, a reporter for the ABC affiliate WSYX, learned that the hard way when his mom Sandi decided to surprise him while he was shooting a segment. The interaction, which has since racked up more than one million views on Instagram, shows Harris spotting Sandi as she slows down in her car to chat with him. “This is my mom, hold on,” he tells the camera person. “Hi baby!” she calls out, delighted in the way that only moms can be. “I’m trying to work right now and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
TODAY.com

How the late Anna Nicole Smith is living on through her teenage daughter

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his former partner Anna Nicole Smith, who died 15 years ago today at age 39. “She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance,” Birkhead began a poignant Instagram post on Tuesday. “Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Porsha Williams
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Reacts To Photos Of Alleged Daughter, Fans Say She Doesn't Look Like Him

Chris Brown is rumored to have welcomed his third child into the world -- a baby girl with influencer Diamond Brown. The singer has not confirmed that Diamond's daughter Lovely, who turned one month old this week, is his. However, after the two were linked romantically a few years ago, fans speculated that Diamond was carrying Chris' baby. After he "liked" new pictures of little Lovely, the mystery is seemingly unraveling, with some fans thinking this is proof that he's the baby's daddy.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hooters faces backlash after viral video shows staff have to buy their own tights from vending machine

Hooters is facing backlash after an employee’s TikTok video showed the restaurant chain reportedly requires employees to buy their own company uniforms from the store’s machines.The Hooters uniform includes spandex shorts, a trademark shirt or tank top and regulation tights.Hooters waitresses are required to wear “suntan-coloured tights”.An employee, who goes by the TikTok handle @kenzjee, posted a video on 15 January that showed how employees buy their tights from a dispenser at the store.“People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I’ll make a video about it,” says @kenzjee in the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Care#Viral Video#St#Tiktok
HOLAUSA

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty reacts to his daughter’s pregnancy

Rihanna’s pregnancy broke the internet! The world is excited, and RiRi’s dad Ronald Fenty had the same reaction. After the superstar confirmed her first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Fenty shared how he feels after learning he will be a grandpa. “I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six. “I’m...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Motherly

18 of the most beautiful baby names with positive meanings

[This article was originally published on Jan. 18, 2021. It has been updated.]. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, a divisive political landscape, and wildfires at home and abroad, the last few years have had a lot of lows. It's no wonder then that soon-to-be parents are searching for positivity and happiness when it comes to naming their babies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TV reporter gets a surprise at work from his biggest fan, video shows. ‘It’s my mom’

A cheery mother surprised her TV reporter son while he was at work, and luckily his cameraman kept rolling to capture the wholesome moment. Myles Harris, a news reporter for ABC 6 and FOX 28 in Columbus, Ohio, was shooting a segment over the weekend when all of a sudden he was interrupted. He raises his hands before looking straight into the camera.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy