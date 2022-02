Since 2006, the duo Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, better known as Beach House, has remained a mainstay in the indie scene for effortlessly cool synths and mysteriously monotonous vocals. In past projects, the duo delicately captured feelings of love and loss, and the group’s latest record Once Twice Melody rediscovers the flux of experiencing both thorny yet beautiful feelings all at once. It’s some of their best work yet, with the album enchanting the listener through a story of going in and out of love — all while encapsulating the naive optimism and inconsolable yearning that comes with it.

