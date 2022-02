Last spring the football world was rocked by the sudden passing of record-setting quarterback Colt Brennan. Nearly a year later, new details into his death have been revealed. According to Brandon Sneed of Sports Illustrated, an examination of Brennan’s brain revealed that he had at least one stage of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). But the full extent of how bad his CTE was could not be determined due to the nature of his death.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO