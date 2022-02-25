ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man killed after being struck by car on I-264 in Norfolk

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005tu7_0eOXb9CN00
A Virginia State Police car on I-64 in Hampton. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A 40-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while walking across I-264 Thursday night, Virginia State Police said.

Police responded to the crash, on Interstate 264 eastbound, east of Ballentine Boulevard at Exit 12, around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities believe Terhan B. Elliott, of Chesapeake, stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate, exited his Toyota Camry and started walking across the interstate travel lanes. Elliott was struck by a Honda CRV as he crossed the lanes — the impact of which threw him to the left shoulder. He died from the injuries he sustained, police said.

Police said they do not know why Elliott walked across the interstate. No charges were filed in the crash.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Family, friends say goodbye to Chesapeake teen fatally shot at community center. Police still deciding if charges should be filed.

Hundreds of family members and friends came out to say goodbye to 17-year-old DeAndre “Dre” Everette at a funeral service held Tuesday for the teen, who was fatally shot outside a community center in Chesapeake last month. Many of the mourners attending the service at Metropolitan Funeral Services in Norfolk wore sweatshirts and T-shirts with photos of Everette and phrases like, “Long live ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy