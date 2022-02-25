Man killed after being struck by car on I-264 in Norfolk

A Virginia State Police car on I-64 in Hampton. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A 40-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while walking across I-264 Thursday night, Virginia State Police said.

Police responded to the crash, on Interstate 264 eastbound, east of Ballentine Boulevard at Exit 12, around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities believe Terhan B. Elliott, of Chesapeake, stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate, exited his Toyota Camry and started walking across the interstate travel lanes. Elliott was struck by a Honda CRV as he crossed the lanes — the impact of which threw him to the left shoulder. He died from the injuries he sustained, police said.

Police said they do not know why Elliott walked across the interstate. No charges were filed in the crash.

