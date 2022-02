Connor Noland had never pitched in long sleeves before he took the mound on a frosty Friday night at Dell Diamond. It turned out to be one of the best outings of his career. Noland battled the elements and struck out 10 over six innings of one-run ball to lead No. 2 Arkansas (3-1) to a 5-2 win against Indiana (0-4) in the Karbach Round Rock Classic. He finished one strikeout shy of matching his career best, turning in Arkansas’ fourth consecutive start this season of at least five innings.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO