Officials apologize after Waukegan teen wrongly arrested, held in dollar store shooting

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Waukegan’s mayor and police chief are apologizing and promising a review after a teenager was mistakenly arrested and held in a juvenile detention facility for a crime he didn't commit.

The family and attorney of 15-year-old Waukegan High School student Martell Williams met with city leaders on Wednesday to review video of his interrogation last week.

Williams was arrested, charged with attempted murder and spent two nights in custody at a juvenile detention center in connection with a the shooting of a dollar store clerk Feb. 4.

He was cleared of the charges and released after family and friends presented proof that he was playing basketball at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire at the time.

Mayor Ann Taylor said the Lake County State's Attorney and outside investigators have been invited to review the case.