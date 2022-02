The UAlbany men’s basketball team left its penultimate game of the regular season in a familiar position: needing to bounce back. On the road against SUNY rival Stony Brook, UAlbany fell 66-50 in an America East game that saw the Great Danes trail by a double-digit margin for the majority of the second half. UAlbany trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half, as its three-game winning streak was snapped at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Long Island.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO