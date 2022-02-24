ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Subway Station Becomes Bomb Shelter

 3 days ago

HOUSE BILL 5637– USE OF NON-FDA DRUGS WITH COVID …. Rep. Meijer: Concerns that attack on...

Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
HollywoodLife

Maks Chmerkovskiy Admits Situation In Ukraine Is ‘Pretty Dire’ In Video Update From Bomb Shelter

‘DWTS’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy recorded new videos from Ukraine and informed his followers that ‘the whole country is being called to go to war’ against Russia. Maksim Chmerkovskiy has shared new updates from his native Ukraine amidst the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, posted two videos to Instagram on Friday, February 25 from a bomb shelter in the capitol city of Kyivand, which has come under attack by Russian troops. Maks said that while he’s currently “safe” in the Eastern Europe country, he’s learning from fellow Ukrainians that “the situation is pretty dire.”
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Is Surprised by Lebanon's Condemnation of Invasion

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Russia's embassy in Lebanon was surprised by the Lebanese foreign ministry statement that condemned the Russian military operations in Ukraine, it said in a statement on its Facebook page. "The statement... surprised us by violating the policy of dissociation and by taking one side against another in these...
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
