Originally coined by members of sneakers forums at the turn of the century, “Bred” was a moniker used to signify any Air Jordan legacy model centered around black and red. Furthermore, it was only appointed to original colorways, an unspoken rule is still recognized today. Throughout the Chicago Bulls era of the Air Jordan, “Bred” was appointed to just a selected few: the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 11, and Air Jordan 13. Although many other models were painted in black and red, they were not knighted with that distinction.

