ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

How ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s life has changed 1 year after viral video

By Nexstar Media Wire, Abigail Jones
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191PEz_0eOXUxGh00

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Most people know Tessica Brown as the “Gorilla Glue Girl,” but that’s not all she is. The Louisiana native is a mother, and says her passion lies in her daycare center and dance team. Fittingly, she also now owns a haircare line.

Everything changed drastically for Brown when she posted a video on TikTok about her hair in February of 2021. In the video, she explains that her hair was stuck after using Gorilla Glue in a pinch because she ran out of her hairspray.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice,” she said. The video now has over 50 million views and Brown became known as “Gorilla Glue Girl.”

“I didn’t think for one second it was going to go the way it did.”

Brown had to fly to Los Angeles to have her hair and scalp fixed by a plastic surgeon. She wants people to know her identity goes beyond one viral video.

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’: Tessica Brown launching hair care line months after infamous incident

“I’m a daycare provider,” Brown said, “and I have my own dance team. I was already known here.”

Internet fame for Brown came with pros and cons. She’s been interviewed by the likes of Wendy Williams, and both Porsha Williams and The View sent her wigs. Some of those experiences were great, but she said she’s also received a lot of hate and some threats. One person sent her a letter with a picture of a severed head.

Through everything, the mishap did also bring positivity and inspired career moves for Brown. She launched a hair care line , has been recognized on the street, and even released a song .

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’: Tessica Brown launching hair care line months after infamous incident

She said she’s thankful overall, and that even if she hadn’t gone viral from the Gorilla Glue incident, she believes something else would have happened to put her in the spotlight. “God does things for a reason,” said Brown.

As for any lessons learned over the last year, Brown said, “All I can say is, don’t use Gorilla Glue on your hair.”

Brown wants people to know that despite rumors that have circulated, she’s alive and well. She was also very candid about a miscarriage that she had, and has been a little exhausted by the pressure to answer people’s questions about what happened. Brown shared she is trying for another baby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
SheKnows

This Viral Video Proves No Matter How Old Our Kids Get, Moms Are Gonna Mom

Click here to read the full article. You just can’t escape a proud mama. Myles Harris, a reporter for the ABC affiliate WSYX, learned that the hard way when his mom Sandi decided to surprise him while he was shooting a segment. The interaction, which has since racked up more than one million views on Instagram, shows Harris spotting Sandi as she slows down in her car to chat with him. “This is my mom, hold on,” he tells the camera person. “Hi baby!” she calls out, delighted in the way that only moms can be. “I’m trying to work right now and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Porsha Williams
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HOLAUSA

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty reacts to his daughter’s pregnancy

Rihanna’s pregnancy broke the internet! The world is excited, and RiRi’s dad Ronald Fenty had the same reaction. After the superstar confirmed her first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Fenty shared how he feels after learning he will be a grandpa. “I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six. “I’m...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Care#Viral Video#Gorilla Glue#St#Tiktok
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Reacts To Photos Of Alleged Daughter, Fans Say She Doesn't Look Like Him

Chris Brown is rumored to have welcomed his third child into the world -- a baby girl with influencer Diamond Brown. The singer has not confirmed that Diamond's daughter Lovely, who turned one month old this week, is his. However, after the two were linked romantically a few years ago, fans speculated that Diamond was carrying Chris' baby. After he "liked" new pictures of little Lovely, the mystery is seemingly unraveling, with some fans thinking this is proof that he's the baby's daddy.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hooters faces backlash after viral video shows staff have to buy their own tights from vending machine

Hooters is facing backlash after an employee’s TikTok video showed the restaurant chain reportedly requires employees to buy their own company uniforms from the store’s machines.The Hooters uniform includes spandex shorts, a trademark shirt or tank top and regulation tights.Hooters waitresses are required to wear “suntan-coloured tights”.An employee, who goes by the TikTok handle @kenzjee, posted a video on 15 January that showed how employees buy their tights from a dispenser at the store.“People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I’ll make a video about it,” says @kenzjee in the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WFLA

WFLA

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy