Click here to read the full article. Thank the lack of films released this year due to the pandemic, the Academy’s expanded membership or simply a growing acceptance of subtitles. But, for myriad reasons, several Oscar-nominated screenplays are either set in foreign countries or told in languages other than spoken American English. These include original screenplay nominees “Belfast,” writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s slightly fictionalized memoir of his childhood in Northern Ireland that reminds that religious strife and land grabs are still ever-present threats in today’s society, and “The Worst Person in the World,” the Norwegian dark romantic comedy by Eskil Vogt and...

MOVIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO