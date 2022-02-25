ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscar-nominated ‘MASH’ actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYZ8S_0eOXSyMg00

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film “MASH,” died Thursday.

Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 84.

Kellerman had a career of more than 60 years in film and television. She played a college professor who was returning student Rodney Dangerfield’s love interest in the 1986 comedy “Back to School.” And she was a regular in Altman’s films, appearing in 1970’s “Brewster McCloud,” 1992’s “The Player” and 1994’s “Ready to Wear.”

But she would always be best known for playing Major Houlihan, a straitlaced, by-the-book Army nurse who is tormented by rowdy doctors during the Korean War in the army comedy “MASH.”

In the film’s key scene, and its peak moment of misogyny, a tent where Houlihan is showering is pulled open and she is exposed to an audience of cheering men.

“This isn’t a hospital, this is an insane asylum!” she screams at her commanding officer.

She carries on a torrid affair with the equally uptight Major Frank Burns, played by Robert Duvall, demanding that he kiss her “hot lips” in a moment secretly broadcast over the camp’s public address speakers, earning her the nickname.

Kellerman said Altman brought out the best in her.

“It was a very freeing, positive experience,” she told Dick Cavett in a 1970 TV interview. “For the first time in my life I took chances, I didn’t suck in my cheeks, or worry about anything.”

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, but her best supporting actress was its only acting nod despite a cast that included Duvall, Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

The movie would be turned into a TV series that lasted 11 seasons, with Loretta Swit in Kellerman’s role.

Sally Clare Kellerman was born in 1937 in Long Beach, California, the daughter of a piano teacher and an oil executive, moving to Los Angeles as a child and attending Hollywood High School.

Her initial interest was in jazz singing, and she was signed to a contract with Verve records at age 18. She opted to pursue acting and didn’t put out any music until 1972, when she released the album “Roll With the Feeling.” She would sing on the side, and sometimes in roles, throughout her career, releasing her last album, “Sally,” in 2007.

She took an acting class at Los Angeles City College and appeared in a stage production of “Look Back in Anger” with classmate Jack Nicholson and several other future stars.

She worked mostly in television early in her career, with a lead role in 1962’s “Cheyenne” and guest appearances on “The Twilight Zone, “The Outer Limits,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” and “Bonanza.”

Her appearance in the original “Star Trek” pilot as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner won her cult status among fans.

She would work primarily in film in the years following “MASH,” including 1972’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and 1975’s “Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins,” both with Alan Arkin, 1973’s “Slither” with James Caan, 1979’s ”A Little Romance” with Laurence Olivier and 1980’s “Foxes” with Jodie Foster.

She would work into her 80s, with several acclaimed television performances in her final years.

She starred in the comedy series “Decker” with Tim Heidecker and played comedian Mark Maron’s mother on his series “Maron.”

“Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with,” Maron said on Twitter Thursday. “My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone.”

And in 2014 she was nominated for an Emmy for her recurring role on “The Young and the Restless.”

Kellerman was married to television producer Rick Edelstein from 1970 to 1972 and to movie producer Jonathan D. Krane from 1980 until his death in 2016.

She is survived by her son Jack and daughter Claire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

SAG Awards’ big winners: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Squid Game,’ Troy Kotsur and ‘CODA,’ Will Smith

In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game,” the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith. The ceremony, held Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast on both TNT and TBS, was notably […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
KTLA

Black History Month celebrated at Long Beach aquarium

Black History Month is being celebrated at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach this weekend. It’s the 20th year that the aquarium has hosted the African-American Festival, which features music, dance, storytelling, and historical displays. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 26, 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

‘How much can you dream?’: Iris Rideau makes wine and history

Former Los Angeles resident Iris Rideau moved from Louisiana during the time of segregation. Since her move to California, she’s become the first African-American woman to own a winery in the U.S., as well as the first Black woman on the West Coast to own an insurance company and a securities company. Kareen Wynter reports […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Kellerman
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Dick Cavett
Person
Loretta Swit
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
Person
James Caan
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Donald Sutherland
KTLA

Bel Air mega mansion listed at $295M goes to auction

One of the most expensive homes in the country is about to hit the market. The Bel Air mega mansion known as “The One” is headed to auction and could go for as much as $295 million and shatter real estate sales records. Bidding for the rights to call the property home begins at 4 […]
BEL AIR, MD
KTLA

‘Saturday Night Live’ opens with tribute to Ukraine

 “Saturday Night Live” normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a “Prayer for Ukraine” during the opening of “SNL” on Saturday. Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the […]
WORLD
KTLA

After shocking Saudi remarks, Phil Mickelson removed from hosting Palm Springs tournament

Already out two corporate endorsements, Phil Mickelson and his foundation were removed from the PGA Tour event in the California desert Saturday as the fallout continued over his shocking remarks and involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league. The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, reported The American Express no longer will have The Mickelson Foundation […]
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Academy Awards
KTLA

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two or fewer […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California Bar’s confidential discipline records published online

The State Bar of California is investigating a data breach after learning that a website published confidential information about 260,000 attorney discipline cases in California and other jurisdictions. State Bar officials learned about the posted records on Feb. 24, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday. As of Saturday night, all the confidential information that had […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTLA

After years of bust, Inglewood booms as cultural center

Football isn’t the only thing drawing crowds to Inglewood these days. Yes, the city’s SoFi Stadium recently hosted Super Bowl LVI and is home to the Rams and Chargers. But the city also hosts large shows at the Forum, which was once home to the Lakers, and the Clippers are building their new area in […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

KTLA

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy