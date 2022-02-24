ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

T.I. Hops Into The Real Atlanta Debate

By D.L. Chandler
 3 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Omeretta the Great has the Hip-Hop world talking her up with the track “Sorry Not Sorry,” and sparked quite the discussion of who can claim to be from the A. T.I., a rapper most would say is deeply connected with the city of Atlanta, offered his take on the ongoing debate of the city’s real residents.

In a since-deleted social media post, the rapper born Clifford Harris shared a map of Atlanta along with the following quote: “Respectfully…. Only fools dispute facts. #ToWhomItMayConcern.”

It isn’t known exactly what T.I. was implying by posting the image. Some are taking it that he disagrees with Omeretta the Great’s assertion that those outside city borders can claim to be from Atlanta. The map also highlighted all the various zones across the city region.

No word yet what Omeretta the Great will say about T.I.’s post nor is it known why he took the post down from Instagram.

Photo: Getty

T.I. Hops Into The Real Atlanta Debate was originally published on hiphopwired.com

