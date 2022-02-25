ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cartel member who dissolved hundreds of cadavers in acid gets more prison time

By Salvador Rivera
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uv4b4_0eOXQl4300

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — Santiago Meza López, who admitted to dissolving at least 300 bodies in acid for a Tijuana drug cartel, will have to remain in prison a while longer.

Meza, 57, known as “ El Pozolero ,” or someone who makes pozole — a Mexican stew made with hominy, chicken, pork and vegetables — was told he was being denied a shot at freedom because he has yet to be sentenced for additional crimes, according to Fernando Ocegueda, president of the United Missing Persons of Baja California.

Meza was eligible for parole later this year.

“He still has a long wait in jail since he has yet to be sentenced for his clandestine acts against humanity, for his association with organized crime and for crimes against public health,” said Ocegueda. “He also will be sentenced for being in possession of a weapon meant for the army’s use.”

Back in 2009, Meza was arrested by soldiers in the coastal city of Ensenada, located about 70 miles south of the border.

Meza was connected to the Arellano Felix cartel that at one time controlled the flow of narcotics through Tijuana into the United States.

He confessed to earning $600 per week to submerge cadavers in a tub filled with acid and sodium hydroxide while “stirring” the bodies for 8 hours until everything but the teeth, nails and some bone fragments dissolved.

Meza said whatever remained would be burned before being buried in an empty lot on his property.

His family members said Meza told them he would rather do this kind of work than have his children starve to death.

After his arrest, investigators reportedly found anywhere from 14,000 to 15,000 remains buried in Meza’s ranch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Italian police threatened to kill US teens by dissolving in acid over fellow officer’s death

Italian cops wanted to take revenge on two American students who had just killed one of their colleagues by dissolving them in acid, a court in Rome heard.Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 22 and 20, were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted last year of the 2019 murder of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega.As their appeal began this week in a Rome court, another Carabinieri officer went on trial accused of illegally blindfolding one of the teens in the hours after he was arrested in July 2019.WhatsApp messages produced in court between several Carabinieri officers showed they discussed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Diego weekly Reader

Finally a memorial for those dissolved by acid in Tijuana

February 4 marked the 13th anniversary of the detention of El Pozolero (Ignacio Meza), a construction worker who used acid to dissolve more than 300 bodies for the Arellano Felix Cartel in Tijuana. (Pozolero means someone who cooks pozole, a Mexican stew.) The collective Unidos por los Desaparecios de Baja...
SAN DIEGO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County MS-13 Gang Member Gets 10 Years in Prison

More than three years after his headline-making arrest, a Mendota MS-13 gang leader is headed to federal prison for 10 years and a month. Denis Barrera-Palma, 27, received his sentence Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno. He pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Two AME Zion Pastors Face Up To 20 Years In Prison For Pimping The Pulpit And The Federal Government

Two pastors face 20 years in prison after defrauding the federal government of $14 million in loans. Sheila Quintana, 67, and Staccato Powell, 62, were arrested and indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy charges after securing the loans under false pretenses. The mendacious pastors, who were leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AME Zion), served as officers of the governing Episcopal district churches in the Western part of California or Western Episcopal District (WED).
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana Cartel#Prison#Drug Cartel#Organized Crime#Border Report#Mexican#Nexstar Media Inc
TheDailyBeast

El Chapo’s Wife Transferred to Minimum-Security Prison

It doesn’t seem like U.S. prison officials are too worried that El Chapo’s wife will follow in his footsteps... right out of custody. Emma Coronel Aispuro has been transferred to a minimum-security lockup in Texas to serve out the remainder of her three-year sentence for taking part in her husband’s drug trafficking operation. FMC Carswell is described by the Bureau of Prisons as a “federal administrative security medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” El Chapo infamously escaped two high-security Mexican prisons before being captured and extradited to the U.S., where he was convicted and sentenced to life. Authorities are taking no chances with him; he’s at the Supermax prison in Colorado.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police say El Paso man beat sister to death after she broke their incestuous relationship

Prosecutors say that a man who was sleeping with his sister killed her with a baseball bat when he found out that she had been having relations with another man. Jose Manuel Guzman, 32, from El Paso, Texas, reportedly attacked his sister in their home in Canutillo with the bat as well as a “massage instrument”, the El Paso County District Attorney told the El Paso Times. Guzman reportedly grew enraged when he became aware that his sister was with a male friend who had come to their home the previous night. The paper reported that Guzman tried to clean...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

4-Year-Old Louisiana Boy Shoots Himself in Back Seat of Car While Mom Smoked Marijuana in Front Seat

A 4-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot himself inside a car he was sitting in with his mother, who was smoking weed in the front seat with a friend. Jarion Walker was killed on Saturday while sitting in the car with his two younger siblings and two adults, NOLA reports. The Sheriff’s Office said the two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat when a firearm was discharged inside the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy