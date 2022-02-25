Kehlani Drops Vulnerable New Single Titled "little story"

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Cherry is the newest style star to come out of “Euphoria.”
The actress has been making waves at her appearances and walks during this season’s New York and London fashion weeks, dressing to the nines in some of the most stylish ensembles.More from WWDPerfect Magazine Issue Two Launch PartySaul Nash RTW Fall 2022Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022
Cherry has recently stepped into the spotlight for her role as Faye in HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” starring alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi and Angus Cloud, among others....
Comments / 0