ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kehlani Drops Vulnerable New Single Titled "little story"

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKehlani has finally returned with a new single titled “little story,” which is a part of her upcoming album, blue water road. The release follows the R&B songstress’s “Altar” track she...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

JoiStaRR Releases New Single and Music Video ‘Love Story’

My Block Inc. introduces the first single of 2022 from singer-songwriter JoiStaRR of, “Love Story.” On JoiStaRR’s Vevo channel, the new track is accompanied by a compelling music video. The new single is available for listening on all streaming platforms. “Love Story” is written by Joi “JoiStaRR”...
MUSIC
Complex

Rosalía Shares Dance-Heavy Video for New Song “Chicken Teriyaki”

Rosalía has given fans yet another taste of her upcoming album Motomami with the dance-heavy video for her new track, “Chicken Teriyaki.”. The latest album cut, which follows the release of “Saoko” and “La Fama,” is the most direct yet. With a stripped-back instrumental, the bouncy track is accompanied by a video that keeps it simple, too. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video shows Rosalía in a dance studio as she and other dancers effortlessly go from one routine to the next.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Cutout Saint Laurent Dress at ‘The Batman’ Screening

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz looked to her signature standout style at the London screening of “The Batman.” The actress, who has worked with YSL Beauty since 2016, wore a custom Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello, the design house’s creative director, for the premiere event Wednesday night. The custom black dress was designed with a tulip border and cutouts. She paired the look with Saint Laurent leather mules and pearl earrings.More from WWDPhotos from 'The Batman' London ScreeningCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 Colors'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet Photos Kravitz attended “The Batman” screening alongside her costar Robert...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & India Royale Share Beautiful Engagement Party Photos

One of the hottest couples in hip-hop right now is none other than Lil Durk and India Royale, who got engaged just a few months ago. As you may remember, the "Broadway Girls" hitmaker got down on one knee during a concert in his hometown of Chicago last December, asking the beauty guru, "Do you want to be my wife?"
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Music#Music Video#Blue Water
WWD

‘Euphoria’ Newcomer Chloe Cherry’s Best Style Moments

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Cherry is the newest style star to come out of “Euphoria.” The actress has been making waves at her appearances and walks during this season’s New York and London fashion weeks, dressing to the nines in some of the most stylish ensembles.More from WWDPerfect Magazine Issue Two Launch PartySaul Nash RTW Fall 2022Supriya Lele RTW Fall 2022 Cherry has recently stepped into the spotlight for her role as Faye in HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” starring alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi and Angus Cloud, among others....
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Julia Fox Does Mommy Duty in Style Wearing Leather Look and Stilettos

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Fox makes mommy duty a stylish task. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday with her son, Valentino. For the outfit, Fox wore a matching taupe-colored leather outfit consisting of a bustier that had a plunging neckline. On the lower half, she wore a pair of slightly baggy leather trousers that matched her bustier. Both of the pieces have sleek white outlining for an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Steps Out With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Hours After His 'Emotionally Distressed' Estranged Wife's Plea For Single Status

If Kanye West can't have Kim Kardashian, he'll take a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Hours after the rapper's "emotionally distressed" estranged wife filed new paperwork downright begging a judge to grant their divorce, Ye stepped out in Miami, Florida, with a woman who could easily pass for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Why We Are Loving Saweetie’s 3D Nails In The ‘Closer’ Music Video

Leave it to Icy Bae to influence our next nail appointment. The ‘Tap In’ rapper introduced us to Icy Air on her Closer music video and we are obsessed. The nails which were created by Temeka Jackson and her team used everything including crystals, silver chains to match the Icy Air color scheme of light blue and white including her silver short bob.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Shows Off $100K Grills From Behind Bars

2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Foogiano was recently interviewed in jail for a new BBC documentary called Forbidden America: Rap’s New Frontline. During his conversation with journalist Louis Theroux, the Georgia rapper — signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label — revealed he still wears a permanent $100,000 grill in his mouth, despite being incarcerated in Greensboro, Georgia county jail and serving a five-year sentence.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Saweetie Takes Big Bank With Blonde Money Piece Highlights

If there is one celebrity whose face and hair card never misses, it’s Saweetie. Showing off her new trendy money piece hair highlights on Instagram, The Bay Area rapper has reached a level of constant evolution that only a few of her industry peers can keep up with. While...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy