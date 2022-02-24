ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Activision: We Will Have Premium and F2P Call Of Duty Experiences Next Year and Beyond

By Alex Co
mp1st.com
 2 days ago

Just yesterday, a report surfaced that said that Activision was not going to release a Call of Duty game in 2023, which, if it’s legit, means that this is the first time in recent memory that there won’t be a Call of Duty game released...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Following the behemoth news that Microsoft will be acquiring Activision for $68 billion, it was reported that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is quietly in the works. The report comes from Bloomberg, citing “people familiar with the matter.” Given the outlet’s track record (and the fact that other sources corroborated it), we’re inclined to believe it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Call of Duty may be skipping 2023, but Warzone 2 will fill the gap

For the first time since 2004, it looks like Call of Duty will go a year without a mainline game in the series in 2023. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Treyarch-developed Call of Duty game planned for 2023 will be delayed one year to 2024. The new Infinity Ward Modern Warfare sequel announced for this year is still on track, as are plans to release a sequel to the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reportedly Releasing This Year

A new report has claimed that a mobile iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone is currently in the works and should release at some point this year. In recent years, Activision has been expanding the Call of Duty IP in a number of different ways outside of the annualized new installments in the series. Two of the most prominent spin-off entries have been that of Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, both of which have been incredibly successful in their own ways. Now, it seems as though Activision is looking to combine both titles in a new manner in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Bloomberg#Warzone 2
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Call of Duty's Planned 2023 Release Delayed By Activision: Bloomberg

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) looks to delay a "Call of Duty" (COD) game, Bloomberg reports. The failure of recent COD releases to meet sales expectations triggered the belief that Activision introduced new versions too rapidly. Activision initially aimed to release the game in 2023. The postponement will make 2023...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Valve is "more than happy" to bring PC Game Pass to Steam

Gabe Newell, head of Valve, has confirmed that there are currently no plans for the company to introduce a game subscription service, like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass or EA's EA Play. Despite the release of its highly-anticipated and all-new handheld system, Steam Deck, Newell says that while he understands that...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
GAMINGbible

EA Announces Free-To-Play Future For One Of Its 2021 Games

It's often said that critical doesn't always mean commercial success, and that's exactly the story we have here. Published by EA in 2021, Knockout City - the multi-player online dodgeball-like - did very well in reviews. Unfortunately, it seems to have not found a big enough fanbase to allow the online elements to flourish. Now in an EA blog post, the developer Velan Studios has announced it will go free-to-play following its first anniversary.
FIFA
SVG

The New Mass Effect Is Further Away Than We Thought

"Mass Effect" fans have been quite spoiled in recent history. Fans were treated to the release of a lovingly remastered "Legendary Edition" of the series' three original titles in 2021, which featured some welcome upgrades to the renowned franchise. "Mass Effect" is even slated to receive its own series on Amazon in the near future. And while the latest entry into the series, "Mass Effect: Andromeda," went completely wrong post-release, the series itself has hit more times than its missed. Fans have high hopes for the next sequel in the series, but there's not a whole lot of information available regarding its plot or characters just yet, other than some tantalizing rumors.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Call of Duty will skip a release next year. The traditional console gaming market will never be the same.

The creators of Call of Duty are doing the unthinkable. After more than 16 years of annual releases and top-charting sales milestones, the shooter series is skipping a year. A Bloomberg story published late Tuesday detailed Activision Blizzard’s plans to press pause on its most successful game property in 2023, with the intention of releasing a new game from subsidiary Infinity Ward later this year and then waiting until 2024 to release another main entry in the long-running shooter series. It would be the first year Activision hasn’t released a new Call of Duty since 2005, when there was a two-year gap between the first Call of Duty in 2003 and its sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Apex Legends Mobile: Soft launch, release date, features, game modes

As PC and console games continue to launch mobile versions, we’ve already seen the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Call of Duty (COD) and MOBAs like League of Legends Wild Rift transition to handheld devices and enjoy a wide player base. Now, Apex Legends is the latest to join the fray and it will hope to see the same success. Respawn Entertainment themselves are in charge of developing the mobile version of Apex, with reports also indicating that they have partnered with Tencent who had helped transition COD to the smartphone realm. At the moment, Apex Legends Mobile is undergoing closed beta testing – here’s all the details we know so far about the release date, features, and game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Free-to-Play Call of Duty Zombies Game Rumored to Release in 2023

A new rumor has emerged suggesting that a new, free-to-play Call of Duty game will be launching at some point in 2023. Earlier this week, it was reported that Activision plans to delay the 2023 mainline installment in the Call of Duty series to 2024, which would make it the first time in roughly 20 years that the franchise hasn't been annualized. However, Activision pushed back on this reporting in a statement and said that it would still have new Call of Duty experiences to release in the coming year. Now, it seems like we might know what those experiences are.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy