U.S. Politics

AP Calls Tweet Promoting NFT of Migrant Boat Video ‘A Poor Choice’

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Thursday morning tweet from the Associated Press promoting an NFT of a video of an overcrowded ship of migrants in the Mediterranean drew sharp criticism for its insensitivity. Twitter users called it “beyond the bounds of appropriate” and “pitiful and vile” and lobbed comments including, “monetizing human suffering...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

CharlotteObserver.com

‘Monetizing Imagery Of Human Suffering’: AP Scraps Plans For NFT Of Migrant Boat

Amid heavy criticism and an intensifying online backlash, the Associated Press quietly deleted a tweet asking people to bid on an NFT of migrant boat adrift at sea. In what the news agency initially described as a feature video of "migrants drifting in an overcrowded boat on the Mediterranean," dozens of people in red jackets are seen sitting in an inflatable boat moving through Libyan waters.
TWITTER
TheDailyBeast

Associated Press Backpedals After Proudly Touting NFT of Desperate Migrants

The Associated Press on Thursday hurriedly attempted to scrape the egg off its face after promoting a forthcoming “NFT drop” of a raft of migrants adrift at sea. The outlet’s Twitter account deleted the tweet, which advertised a non-fungible video “of migrants drifting in an overcrowded boat in the Mediterranean,” after it sparked immediate backlash. “This is a grotesque way to earn a profit,” one user chided in the tweet’s replies. “Wait, hang on - are you actively monetizing imagery of human suffering?” another asked. Lauren Easton, director of AP media relations, said in a statement to The Daily Beast that it was a “poor choice of imagery for an NFT” and the auction has been canned. “AP’s NFT marketplace is a very early pilot program, and we are immediately reviewing our efforts,” she said. The AP launched its NFT project last month, announcing it would start selling its “award-winning contemporary and historic photojournalism” as digital tokens.
IMMIGRATION
inputmag.com

The AP thought selling an NFT of migrants in crisis would be just fine

It’s no secret, at this point, that the NFT marketplace is chock full of scams and generally offensive imagery. The vast majority of these unsavory NFT listings come from small collectives or individuals you’ve never heard of. They slide under the radar until someone catches them in the NFT throng and brings them to the public’s attention, usually on Twitter.
IMMIGRATION
