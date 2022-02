The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are 11-13 overall and 9-4 at home, while Northwestern is 13-13 overall and 3-6 on the road. Penn State has won two of the last three head-to-head matchups, but Northwestern has managed to cover the spread in two of those three meetings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO