Miami, FL

Miami lands West Virginia transfer Daryl Porter

By Gaby Urrutia
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaryl Porter won't be with the team until the summer, but Miami has another defensive back coming in to compete with the group returning at the position. The former West Virginia cornerback and Plantation American Heritage product announced on Thursday that he was coming back home to play for the Hurricanes....

