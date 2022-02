Why did George Dzundza leave Law & Order after the show’s first season?. The actor portrayed Sergeant Max Greevey during Season 1. He was the officer that mentored Detective Logan (Chris Noth). While the show is set in New York City, the first season was going to be primarily filmed in Los Angeles. However, the production decided to permanently move to California for the rest of the series.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO