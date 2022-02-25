ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Title Match & More Set For Impact Sacrifice

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact has announced a couple of bouts, including the World Championship match, for Impact Sacrifice. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Eddie Edwards will take on Rhino at the show,...

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.25.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re really getting the build to WrestleMania underway as we’ll get a contract signing between WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, they’ll be the main event of the show and we’re getting title vs. title, winner take all. Johnny Knoxville is probably going to crash Sami Zayn’s celebration, Drew McIntyre will continue his feud with Happy Corbin, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will Poochie things up, and we might get something between the Viking Raiders and the Usos after their match at Elimination Chamber never happened. We’re spared the truly awful commentary pairing of Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Pat McAfee is back with Cole tonight as we’re in Hershey, Pennsylvania. So let’s get to the action.
Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre has a new opponent for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the previously-announced match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss has been changed and McIntyre will now face Happy Corbin. The match change was announced by Megan Morant on Friday. The match follows...
NJPW AXS Ratings Even, Viewership Slips to Low Point

This week’s NJPW on AXS TV held its ratings steady with the status quo, while the audience slipped to a low for the series to date. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last night’s show, the final week of classic episodes before new first-run episodes begin airing, scored a 0.02 demo rating and 53,000 viewers.
wXw To Stream 2022 16 Carat Gold Tournament ‘Near-Live’

WXw is set to stream this year’s 16 Carat Gold Tournament “near live” for the first time. The promotion has announced that this year’s tournament will be available on their wXwNOW service so fans who can’t attend due to COVID restrictions will be able to see the show.
Six-Man Tag Match Takes Place Following Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Bloodline went to battle in a six-man tag match following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the post-show festivities began with Paul Heyman cutting a promo on the Hershey, Pennsylvania crowd while telling them that tonight was the largest box office for WWE ever in the city.
WWE Live Results 2.26.22: New Day & Drew McIntyre Battle the Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio featuring a six-man tag team main event and more, with the results now online. You can see the results below, per WrestlingBodyslam.net:. * Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland. * United States Championship Match: Damian Priest...
GCW Title Match Set For Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Part 1

Jon Moxley accepts AJ Gray's challenge. Jon Moxley will face the truth as part of the first half of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 on Thursday, March 31. Game Changer Wrestling announced today that Jon Moxley will officially face AJ Grey after Gray challenged Jon Moxley to a world championship match during GCW Welcome to Heartbreak.
Chuck Taylor Asks Johnny Gargano To Give Him His Baby

Chuck Taylor is one of the stranger and fun wrestling Twitter follows out there, and he proved that to be true with a recent interaction with Johnny Gargano. Gargano shared a new photo of his new son Quill, and Taylor decided that he wanted the baby. Perhaps The Best Friends need to appeal to the youth demographic.
Shane McMahon Shares Pics From Madison Square Garden, Tags Hulk Hogan

Shane McMahon ended up in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and he decided to give Hulk Hogan a quick shout-out. McMahon posted to his Twitter account to share some pics of himself with the WrestleMania display and made a (assumedly tongue in cheek) call-out to the WWE Hall of Famer.
Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was back over a million viewers, getting 1,010,000 in viewership. The show also had a 0.40 rating (517,000 viewers) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Falls Below 2 Million Viewers, Ratings Down

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Overall, numbers were down for last week’s Elimination Chamber go-home episode, and the average audience fell below two million viewers. This week’s FOX Network broadcast featured an appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar,...
New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania

A couple new details have been revealed for the rumored Vince McMahon match at WrestleMania 38. As noted yesterday, it was reported by both Dave Meltzer and POST Wrestling that there will be a “match” between McMahon and Pat McAfee at the event. Melzter’s Daily Update on F4W...
