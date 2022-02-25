U.S. stock futures fall amid Ukraine invasion jitters, despite late rally on Wall Street
U.S. stock-index futures fell in volatile trading Thursday night, following a late rally that sent stocks closing higher during the regular trading session despite market jitters caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures
were down about 130 points at midnight Eastern, while S&P 500 futures
and Nasdaq-100 futures
also declined.
Crude prices continued to rise after rising above $100 a barrel during intraday trading for the first time since 2014. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery
was last at about $95 a barrel, while April Brent crude
, the global benchmark, was at $101 a barrel.
Gold prices
slipped, last trading at about $1,913 an ounce, while cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin
and ethereum
were fairly stable.
Earlier in the day, the Dow
snapped a five-session losing streak, closing up 92.07 points, or 0.3%, at 33,223.83, after falling as far as 2.6% in morning trading. The S&P 500
climbed 63.2 points, or 1.5%, finishing at 4,288.70, but in correction territory, while the Nasdaq Composite
rose 436.1 points, or 3.3%, ending at 13,473.59, but bouncing off a session low at 12,587.88.
