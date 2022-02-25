ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stock futures fall amid Ukraine invasion jitters, despite late rally on Wall Street

By Mike Murphy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpKgE_0eOXLACz00
Ukrainian soldiers sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. Associated Press

U.S. stock-index futures fell in volatile trading Thursday night, following a late rally that sent stocks closing higher during the regular trading session despite market jitters caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.56%

were down about 130 points at midnight Eastern, while S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-0.69%

and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

-0.89%

also declined.

Crude prices continued to rise after rising above $100 a barrel during intraday trading for the first time since 2014. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery

CLV22,

+1.80%

was last at about $95 a barrel, while April Brent crude

BRNJ22,

+2.36%

, the global benchmark, was at $101 a barrel.

Gold prices

GC00,

-0.34%

slipped, last trading at about $1,913 an ounce, while cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin

BTCUSD,

+0.52%

and ethereum

ETHUSD,

-0.35%

were fairly stable.

Earlier in the day, the Dow

DJIA,

+0.28%

snapped a five-session losing streak, closing up 92.07 points, or 0.3%, at 33,223.83, after falling as far as 2.6% in morning trading. The S&P 500

SPX,

+1.50%

climbed 63.2 points, or 1.5%, finishing at 4,288.70, but in correction territory, while the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+3.34%

rose 436.1 points, or 3.3%, ending at 13,473.59, but bouncing off a session low at 12,587.88.

Reuters

Rouble climbs off record low, Russian stocks soar but sanctions bite

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Friday after hitting all-time lows the previous day when Russia began invading Ukraine, while stock indexes rose sharply after their biggest one-day fall on record and the central bank stepped up support for sanctioned banks. No Russian assets were left unscathed...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
