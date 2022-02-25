U.S. stock futures fall amid Ukraine invasion jitters, despite late rally on Wall Street

Ukrainian soldiers sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. Associated Press

U.S. stock-index futures fell in volatile trading Thursday night, following a late rally that sent stocks closing higher during the regular trading session despite market jitters caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.56%

were down about 130 points at midnight Eastern, while S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-0.69%

and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

-0.89%

also declined.

Crude prices continued to rise after rising above $100 a barrel during intraday trading for the first time since 2014. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery

CLV22,

+1.80%

was last at about $95 a barrel, while April Brent crude

BRNJ22,

+2.36%

, the global benchmark, was at $101 a barrel.

Gold prices

GC00,

-0.34%

slipped, last trading at about $1,913 an ounce, while cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin

BTCUSD,

+0.52%

and ethereum

ETHUSD,

-0.35%

were fairly stable.

Earlier in the day, the Dow

DJIA,

+0.28%

snapped a five-session losing streak, closing up 92.07 points, or 0.3%, at 33,223.83, after falling as far as 2.6% in morning trading. The S&P 500

SPX,

+1.50%

climbed 63.2 points, or 1.5%, finishing at 4,288.70, but in correction territory, while the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+3.34%

rose 436.1 points, or 3.3%, ending at 13,473.59, but bouncing off a session low at 12,587.88.