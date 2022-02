In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss the latest attempt to capture a new audience while simultaneously feeding on the nostalgia of an older audience, Ghostbusters: Afterlife! Is this the The Force Awakens of the Ghostbusters franchise? Exactly how much time do we spend gushing over Paul Rudd? Also, Alex insisted on playing the lead in his movie Ninja 4: Into the NinjaVerse, but is he capable of meeting the physical demands of the role? Listen now to find out!

