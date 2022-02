CHARLOTTESVILLE — For an afternoon, at least, Virginia’s second-ranked lacrosse team put a lot of problems behind it. The Cavaliers’ slow starts this season, their struggles against Syracuse last year, Pete LaSalla’s faceoff woes versus the Orange and Matt Moore’s injury all sure looked like things in the past as UVA stormed out to an early lead on its way to a dominant 20-11 win Saturday at Klockner Stadium.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO