The proportion of students from state schools going to UK universities has stalled over the past five years, figures suggest.And a third of the UK’s top institutions saw a fall in the number of students from the state sector starting courses in 2020/21.Of young people starting university in 2020/21, nine in 10 (90.2%) were educated at state schools – a slight rise of 0.1 percentage points on the previous year, official data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa) shows.The data shows that the proportion of state-educated students differs significantly by university or college.At some institutions, just over a...

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO