Public Health

CDC relaunching Covid tracker with an eye on eased mandates

By Adam Cancryn and Sarah Owermohle
 3 days ago
The result will be a significant drop in the percentage of the country that the CDC recommends enact stringent masking, people with knowledge of the matter said. | Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to unveil new guidelines Friday for determining when local communities can safely ease mask mandates and other Covid-19 precautions, four people with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO.

The changes are aimed at better reflecting the risk the virus poses to communities now that vaccinations are more widespread, with the metrics focused more on hospitalizations and local hospital capacity than the sheer number of cases in a community.

The result will be a significant drop in the percentage of the country that the CDC recommends enact stringent masking, the people with knowledge of the matter said.

Under the agency’s current case-centric formula, just 3 percent of the country is not experiencing the “moderate,” “substantial,” or “high” Covid-19 transmission that requires strict health measures. But that approach was developed before vaccines and treatments were widely available that have sharply diminished the risk of severe disease for most Americans.

The new metrics, by contrast, will place more weight on whether a Covid-19 outbreak risks overwhelming local hospitals — and less on the number of individual infections. That shift will mean greater swathes of the country can now pull back on mask mandates and social-distancing limits, one senior administration official said.

“It’s going to be much more on what the responsibility of the people at the local level is,” the official said, characterizing the approach as “less mandating and more leave it up to the local authorities. We’re just going to give you the data.”

The shift comes weeks after state and local officials began forging ahead with their own plans to drop mask measures and vaccination requirements, and amid pressure from Democrats for the administration to provide a clearer guide for how states should return to normalcy.

While the U.S. is still averaging almost 2,000 Covid-19 deaths per day, cases and hospitalizations have plummeted from the height of the Omicron surge. That decline — combined with widespread vaccination and the growing availability of post-infection treatments — fueled a push within the administration over the last several weeks to reevaluate its recommendations on masking and other restrictions.


CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report misstated the portion of the country that can pull back on mask mandates.

