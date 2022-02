Airlines have operated more than 14,000 so-called ghost flights from UK airports during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.The international flights, which had no more than 10% of their seats filled, departed from 32 airports between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Government analysis.Heathrow had the most with 4,910 flights, followed by Manchester (1,548 flights) and Gatwick (1,044 flights).A total of 14,472 empty or nearly empty flights were recorded over the 19-month period, at an average of 25 every day.The figures include flights which were operated mainly to transport cargo or repatriate Britons stranded overseas.Airlines have traditionally run ghost...

