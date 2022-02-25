'I was almost in tears. It broke my heart': North Carolina man prays with friend in Ukraine amid crisis

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man, who often teaches in Ukraine, received a message from one of his students, which asked him to pray for his family.

UKRAINE AND RUSSIA:

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen."

Soon after Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine, President Joe Biden released a statement Wednesday night.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden wrote.

Biden on Thursday announced what he characterized as a harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II.

Biden criticized Putin for his "naked aggression against Ukraine" and vowed to make the Russian leader a "pariah on the international stage."

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said.

WINSTON-SALEM:

WXII 12 News talked with Herbert Burns, Jr. of Winston-Salem Thursday morning.

Burns is a board member for the Triad Success Partners. Before the pandemic began, Burns and several members of the organization would fly to Ukraine to teach people how to run businesses every year.

For the past seven years, he said people from different industries — recreational facilities, agricultural, medical, marketing, faith, etc. — would take part in his leadership and marketing programs in Ukraine.

This week, one of his students messaged him amid the Ukraine and Russia crisis.

"At 3:25 am two days ago, I got a message from Elsey Pronin, saying please pray for us." Burns said. "I was almost in tears. It broke my heart."

Burns, Pronin, and a couple of other good friends gathered on a virtual meeting to pray together.

Burns said he considers Pronin as family.

"I felt like a family member in need. Because he’s like a dear family member. He’s like a brother to me. If you have children, and your children get hurt, you know how you feel for your children. I felt the same way for Elsey and his family," Burns said.

Pronin told Burns that his family, and many others were in danger.

"He said there’s going to be thousands of refugees coming from the east and they’re going to need places to stay," Burns said.

However, instead of running away from danger, Pronin traveled toward it.

"He was getting ready to head east into the storm to see how he can help others. He was headed toward the battle to see what he can do to save other people," Burns said.

Burns told WXII 12 News that he last spoke with Pronin through Facebook messenger on Thursday. However, Pronin responded with "I can't talk."

Burns still keeps in touch with a number of his students in Ukraine, he said, and worries about many of them.

"I can't reach out and physically help him. It just broke my heart. I can't reach out and grab him. Let me hug you. Let me help you. What can I do?" Burns said.

CHAPEL HILL:

WXII 12 News also talked with Oleh Wolowyna Thursday afternoon.

Wolowyna, who currently lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, fled from Ukraine at the early age of five. He said the Soviet Union had threatened to kill his father, which forced both of them to flee the country.

Wolowyna and his father moved to Austria, then to Argentina, and eventually to the United States where he attended the University of Florida for a Masters program, and Brown University for a PhD program.

The news of Russia invading Ukraine brought back childhood nightmares, Wolowyna said.

"I’m devastated because I know there’s a chance they (family and friends) may be killed and there’s going to be a lot of suffering for the civilian population, for the whole country. And actually, it brings me back to my childhood when I went through the second world war with bombs, with friends being killed, with not having to eat for several days. This is something I have lived through in my childhood, and it’s really devastating that it’s happening now in the 21st century," he said.

Wolowyna said he still has many friends and family members who live across Ukraine, including in the country's capital, Kyiv. Many of them won't move away, and are willing to stay and fight in order to protect their country, he added.

"Everybody I talked to says we’re not going anywhere," he said. "We’re going to stay here and defend our country. Some people flee, but that’s a small minority. The majority are there, and they’re prepared to fight."

Many people in Ukraine, including Wolowyna's family, are training and buying weapons to prepare for the worse, he said, however, his homeland can't do it alone.

"It has serious security implications because if he (Putin) gets away with that, the United States will lose their leadership of the western world and China will look at the possible pretext to do something similar with Taiwan. If the United States and European allies, NATO, does not act strongly, I’m afraid this is going to extend to a possible third world war," Wolowyna said.

Wolowyna told WXII 21 News that he's still in contact with many of his friends and family back in Ukraine.