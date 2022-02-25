Doja Cat covers Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ for Super Bowl
By Gigi Ciulla
Michigan Daily
3 days ago
Doja Cat teamed up with Taco Bell in a surprising yet enjoyable collaboration for the Super Bowl. Covering Hole’s 1998 release, “Celebrity Skin,” Doja “thinks outside of the bun” and steps into an alternative rock mindset. While Doja rose to fame for her...
With 10 nominees up for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards later this spring, one holds its own amongst the rest: "Planet Her (Deluxe)" (2021) by Doja Cat. With an array of massive hits mixed with an out-of-this-world concept (pun intended), "Planet Her (Deluxe)" cements itself as the deserving nominee vying for the coveted Album of the Year award. "Hot Pink" (2019), Doja Cat's previous studio album, became a viral success after the explosion of track "Say So" across the internet, popularized on platforms such as TikTok. This time around, Doja Cat's fanbase has grown substantially, and when the announcement of her third studio album hit the mainstream, it was the recipe for success.
