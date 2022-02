Hector Garcia had no difficulty making weight Friday for a fight he took on relatively short notice. The Dominican southpaw stepped on the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s scale at 129½ pounds for his 12-round, 130-pound fight against former WBA interim super featherweight champ Chris Colbert on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Brooklyn’s Colbert was a little lighter, 128¾ pounds, when it was his turn to weigh in at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO