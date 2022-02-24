ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Asks Judge To Declare Her Single, Says Ye’s Social Media Is Causing Her Distress

 1 day ago

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

For the past few weeks Kanye West has been going all out trying to ruin his ex-wife’s relationship with Pete Davidson while attempting to win her back while also in a new (recently over) relationship himself with actress Julia Fox (madness, right?).

Now Kim Kardashian is going to court to ask a judge to declare her a single woman ASAP as Kanye’s tactics have further pushed her away and into the arms of Pete Davidson. According to TMZ , Kim filed court docs in which she stated “I very much desire to be divorced” and that even though she’s asked Kanye to keep their proceedings as private as can be, he hasn’t done do. Naturally she pointed to Kanye’s social media posts about her parenting as one of the reasons she wants this done as soon as possible as it’s caused her “emotional distress.”

“She also notes Kanye’s lawyers acknowledge they’re having trouble getting through to him. In October 2021 they wrote to Kim’s attorney about trying to break down the prenup for Ye, saying …”But as you also know, we face challenges in communicating with our client — and the validity of the prenup (with all of its related legal implications) is a heavy issue to broach.”  The upshot — it seems Kanye isn’t throwing up the roadblocks — his lawyers are, because Ye isn’t involved.”
“Kim bottom lines her request for single status by stating … “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.”

Ye should’ve known his social media antics would come back and bite him on his leather clad ass sooner or later.

Aside from publicly calling out Kim’s parenting, he’s also gone on a smear campaign against her new beau, Pete Davidson in which he’s been allegedly telling people that “Skete” Davidson has the “monster,” AIDS .

Ultimately Kim’s pleading to be declared officially single as she can “begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

A chapter that involves Pete Davidson of course. Ye ain’t gonna be too happy about that but it is what it is.

Comments / 0

