NBA

Indiana surges past Maryland 74-64: Top media reactions after Hoosiers snap five-game losing streak

By Isaac Trotter
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana's back is against the wall after an all-too-familiar February slump. But the Hoosiers bounced back Thursday with a much-needed 74-64 win against Maryland. Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half. He finished a...

247sports.com

247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Throttling of N.C. State

On Saturday, North Carolina picked up its third-straight victory over N.C. State with a dominant 84-74 performance in Raleigh. Armando Bacot led Carolina with 28 points (11-of-13 shooting), 18 rebounds, and five blocks. He's the first player in school history to have 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game.
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Point Spread: Hoosiers Favored To Snap Losing Streak Thursday Night Against Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Back on Jan. 29, Indiana played one of its best games of the year in cruising to a double-digit victory at Maryland. Life was good — then. Since then, though, it's been a nightmare for the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight games and are winless in the month of February. But the oddsmakers think that will all change when Indiana and Maryland reunite at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Thursday night.
NBA
247Sports

Scouting report on 2023 4-star Tackle Isaiah Robinson

Top247 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Robinsonis a player that is trending in the right direction. Ranking as the No. 100 overall player and the No. 10 tackle, you see the work that he has put in showing up on film. The growth that you see from his sophomore to junior year has been very good. With his recruitment continuing to pick up steam, you see the likes of Miami, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Florida State and Nebraska.
NFL
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama baseball drops Game 2 of road series at top-ranked Texas

Alabama baseball came up short on Saturday against No. 1 Texas despite another strong performance on the mound, with the Longhorns claiming a 2-0 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Saturday decision clinched the series for UT and moved the Crimson Tide to 5-2 on the season. Hits were tough...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

VIDEO: Insight on new coaches Charlie Strong and Frank Ponce

Watch a discussion about new assistant coaches Charlie Strong and Frank Ponce from their time at Louisville. Strong, Miami's linebackers coach, was the head coach at Louisville for four years (2010-13) going 37-15 while Ponce was the quarterbacks coach for the Cardinals for two years (2019-20) and will serve as the Hurricanes' quarterbacks coach this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sends message to fans after Ducks upset No. 12 UCLA

The Oregon Ducks knocked off No. 12 UCLA 68-63 Thursday night. However, head coach Dana Altman was evidently disappointed with the home crowd. "The top three teams in the league are the teams we've played hard against," Altman said after the win. "We've had some games against other teams, we just haven't played as focused, as hard, with the energy that we need to. But a big part of that is the crowd. I'm thankful for everybody who has shown up all year, but we've had some games this year where the energy in this building has not been good. OK, that's part of our fault. We're not a great team. But if we're going to have a program — we had recruits in, we had ESPN watching — they're watching our crowd. There has been no other team in the last six years, five years that has done what we've done in the conference. On the flight home from Arizona, our guys recognized that. When they brought it to my attention, I go, 'You're right, guys.'
OREGON STATE

