Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to A Friend of the Family, a true-crime limited drama about the Jan Broberg kidnapping case, from Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and UCP, with Oscar winner Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton attached to star. Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) is set to direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the pilot. UCP won the rights to the stranger-than-fiction story in a competitive situation, and the project has been in development at UCP since 2020. Antosca will write and serve as showrunner and executive produce via his Eat the Cat...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO