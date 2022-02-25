Official Trailer For ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. there's this girl, she's my best friend, i really love her and im so grateful for her, i spend a lot of time with her and we really get along. She's my number one, as i said i love her. but i hate myself around her. i feel like she brings the worst out of me and i really feel bad. she wants to have sleepovers almost every weekend and at first i was like yea sure but i thought that its just because like, friends are supposed to have sleepovers , i thought no one actually liked them. Turns out she actually enjoys them and doesn't mind the weird quiet morning , and going to sleep late and stuff. I like spending time with her but sleepovers are not my thing and i dont know how to tell her that. it's not her fault at all but sometimes i feel like she's a bad person. to her mom, to her other friends.. I get really petty and defensive when im with her... I wont give up on her because i gen dont want to and she's all i have.. it would also b r e a k her. Idk what to do... Shall I just get over with it and try to act better? Like around her? So that i dont have to hate myself?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO