ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Official Trailer For ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperLTD has released this official trailer for ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME. In Theaters March 11 and On Digital March 25. It’s Pete’s birthday and the old gang from college are throwing...

www.ramascreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Trailer
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Steps Out With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Hours After His 'Emotionally Distressed' Estranged Wife's Plea For Single Status

If Kanye West can't have Kim Kardashian, he'll take a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Hours after the rapper's "emotionally distressed" estranged wife filed new paperwork downright begging a judge to grant their divorce, Ye stepped out in Miami, Florida, with a woman who could easily pass for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Checked By Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer After He Claims The Rapper Snitched

Listeners can often find Wack 100 delivering commentary about Rap culture and his remarks often ignite a visceral response. Recently, Wack went viral after alleging that Pooh Shiesty, who is currently incarcerated and reportedly pleaded guilty to firearms charges, snitched to the authorities. This is a claim that could cause havoc for Shiesty behind bars as well as among his industry peers, and Shiesty's attorney, Bradford Cohen, stepped in to shut down the rumors.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Let me tell ya 'bout my best friend

On Tuesday, my best friend of more than 20 years celebrated her birthday. Because she’s living in Champaign, she didn’t get to spend her day with her boyfriend (who currently is working in California) or her family and friends (who live closer this way). However, she did spend...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Portland Mercury

My best friend

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. there's this girl, she's my best friend, i really love her and im so grateful for her, i spend a lot of time with her and we really get along. She's my number one, as i said i love her. but i hate myself around her. i feel like she brings the worst out of me and i really feel bad. she wants to have sleepovers almost every weekend and at first i was like yea sure but i thought that its just because like, friends are supposed to have sleepovers , i thought no one actually liked them. Turns out she actually enjoys them and doesn't mind the weird quiet morning , and going to sleep late and stuff. I like spending time with her but sleepovers are not my thing and i dont know how to tell her that. it's not her fault at all but sometimes i feel like she's a bad person. to her mom, to her other friends.. I get really petty and defensive when im with her... I wont give up on her because i gen dont want to and she's all i have.. it would also b r e a k her. Idk what to do... Shall I just get over with it and try to act better? Like around her? So that i dont have to hate myself?
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy