TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers heard testimony for and against a controversial education bill that has been dubbed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”. The House K-12 Education Committee held a hearing Wednesday for HB 2662. The bill lays out a number of rights for parents, including the right to “be informed of and inspect curriculum, instructional materials, and other materials” that are made available to their children. If passed, school districts would be required to create an online portal where parents can access all of these documents.

KANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO