Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Montvale Ave in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Woburn Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash where the driver did not remain on the scene, according to the DA’s office.

The accident occurred Thursday night just after 7 p.m. on Montvale Avenue, a very heavily traveled road in Woburn.

The DA’s office told Boston 25 News the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash has been located. No word on the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

