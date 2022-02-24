Roman Martin hits grand slam to help Servite stay unbeaten with win over El Modena

Roman Martin hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie and lift unbeaten Servite (4-0) to a 5-0 victory over El Modena.

Martin finished with three hits. Trevor Schmidt, Miles Scott and Aiden Avichouser added two hits apiece. Mikiah Negrete threw six shutout innings.

Arcadia 2, San Dimas 0: Ian Hoffstetter threw a two-hit shutout for unbeaten Arcadia.

Simi Valley 5, Royal 2: Matt Mocart had two hits to help Simi Valley inflict a rare defeat on Royal ace Trevor Hansen, who struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Vista Murrieta 2, Bishop Amat 1: Lukas Pirko threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for Vista Murrieta.

Camarillo 6, Moorpark 3: Boston Bateman had two RBIs and Robby Hood had two hits for the Scorpions.

Trabuco Hills 23, La Palma Kennedy 0: Bobby Gray, Ryan Park and Tyler Byrns each hit home runs.

Corona Santiago 7, Fountain Valley 0: Michael Padilla threw six shutout innings for Santiago. Barrett Ronson had two hits and three RBIs.

Tesoro 4, St. John Bosco 3: The Titans (4-0) won the championship game of the Newport Elks tournament. Hunter Sablatura had three hits.

Laguna Beach 9, Irvine 6: Nick Bonn had three hits for Laguna Beach.

Softball

JSerra 10, Laguna Hills 0: Eva Hurtado threw a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts.

