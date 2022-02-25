ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YSU men fall short in bid for 19th win

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wright State handled Youngstown State 84-71 Thursday night in Horizon League men’s college basketball action.

Grant Basile led all scorers with 29 points while Tanner Hodlen tallied 27 in the win for the Raiders.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes led YSU with 20 points while Tevin Olison finished with 19. Michael Akuchie tallied 12 points in the setback.

YSU drops to 18-11 overall on the season and 12-7 in Horizon League action. The Penguins will conclude the regular season on Saturday on the road at Northern Kentucky.

Wright State improves to 17-3 overall and 14-7 in league play.

Daytona champ takes pole in wild qualifier

Cindric posted the fastest average lap speed in his Team Penske Ford at 174.647 mph, holding off Erik Jones (174.157 mph) and capping an eventful morning for NASCAR’s first practice and qualifying session on a 2-mile oval with its Next Gen cars. Several drivers spun and several others crashed while learning how to control the Next Gen car on new tires amid gusty winds.
FONTANA, CA
