YSU men fall short in bid for 19th win

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wright State handled Youngstown State 84-71 Thursday night in Horizon League men’s college basketball action.

Grant Basile led all scorers with 29 points while Tanner Hodlen tallied 27 in the win for the Raiders.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes led YSU with 20 points while Tevin Olison finished with 19. Michael Akuchie tallied 12 points in the setback.

YSU drops to 18-11 overall on the season and 12-7 in Horizon League action. The Penguins will conclude the regular season on Saturday on the road at Northern Kentucky.

Wright State improves to 17-3 overall and 14-7 in league play.

