YSU men fall short in bid for 19th win
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wright State handled Youngstown State 84-71 Thursday night in Horizon League men’s college basketball action.
Grant Basile led all scorers with 29 points while Tanner Hodlen tallied 27 in the win for the Raiders.
Shemar Rathan-Mayes led YSU with 20 points while Tevin Olison finished with 19. Michael Akuchie tallied 12 points in the setback.
YSU drops to 18-11 overall on the season and 12-7 in Horizon League action. The Penguins will conclude the regular season on Saturday on the road at Northern Kentucky.
Wright State improves to 17-3 overall and 14-7 in league play.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0