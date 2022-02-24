ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Casey, Bishop of Scranton, others release statements on Ukraine

By STAFF REPORTS
Pocono Record
 3 days ago
Leaders in northeast Pa. and the Lehigh Valley released statements Thursday in reaction to the situation in Ukraine.

Governor Tom Wolf condemned the invasion as "unprovoked and unjustified".

"I urge democratic leaders across the globe to unite and respond decisively to this unjustified and unlawful attack," Wolf said. "Frances and I pray for the people of Ukraine, as well as the Pennsylvanians who have loved ones living in Ukraine."

Bob Casey (D-PA) also offered prayers for Ukraine, while suggesting a need to "continue to strengthen the global alliance of democracies, including NATO, against authoritarianism."

“President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an aggressive escalation in his efforts to upend international order, undermine democracy and amass power at all costs," Casey said in a statement, citing the annexation of Crimea as one of several examples of Putin's aggression in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Live updates:Biden details new Russian sanctions, 137 Ukrainians dead, hundreds more wounded: live updates

Casey touted financial sanctions imposed by both the Biden administration and the international community.

"The United States stands by the Ukrainian people and we will work with our allies to support their needs. Our first priority is the safety and security of the American people, especially American troops and Americans in Ukraine, but we will do all that we can to support the Ukrainian people in the face of President Putin’s unprovoked attack," Casey said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people as they face an unprovoked invasion and the consequences that will bring," he said. "From the dire impacts to their economy to the lives lost and families destroyed.”

Bishop of Scranton speaks out

The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, released a lengthy statement and call to prayer.

"Like many of you, I am saddened and heartbroken by the humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold in Ukraine. Our world should be long past the need for anyone to wake up at 5 a.m. to the sound of explosions, rocket attacks and air raid sirens," the statement reads.

"I ask you to join me in praying for peace, an immediate end to the Russian invasion and a respect for international law," Bambera continued, closing his statement with a call to prayer for the "more than 40 million innocent women, men and children" as well as the "victims of this conflict" in Ukraine.

"On behalf of the clergy, deacons, consecrated religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Scranton, I express our firm solidarity with Ukrainian Catholics and Ukrainians here in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania and in Ukraine itself. Now more than ever, our world is in need of healing and hope."

The Bishop closed his statement by sharing a prayer "dear to the Ukrainian people," suggesting the faithful offer it on their behalf:

"We fly to Your patronage, O Virgin Mother of God. Despise not our prayers in our needs, but deliver us from all dangers, since you alone are pure and blessed. O most glorious ever-Virgin Mary, the Mother of Christ our God, accept our prayers and present them to Your Son and our God, that for the sake of you, He enlighten and save our souls," the prayer included reads.

Bambera urged Catholics to mark the upcoming Ash Wednesday observance on March 2 as a "Day of Fasting for Peace."

According to the statement, Catholic agencies, including the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia and the international Caritas confederation, have begun to collect donations to aid with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, as people flee to escape Russian bombing and shelling. For a list of agencies, go to dioceseofscranton.org.

Susan Wild releases statement

Representative Susan Wild (PA-7) called Putin's actions "the most dangerous and far-reaching phase of his years-long effort to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

"Striking population centers across the country, Putin sent an unmistakable message: his goal is to engage in an illegal, full-fledged attack on the innocent men, women, and children of Ukraine and to destroy their democracy," Wild's statement reads. "This barbaric war of choice is designed to appeal to Putin’s domestic political base, but its costs will be immense and irreversible— for Ukrainians, as well as for the everyday Russians forced to risk their lives in a war that should have never been waged."

Wild, who described her district as having one of the "largest and most vibrant Ukrainian American communities in the United States," said she and the Greater Lehigh Valley community stood with Ukrainians.

"I have seen firsthand the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people—who, in the 20th century, experienced the crimes of Stalinism, Nazi occupation, and the subsequent totalitarianism of the Soviet Union, and somehow rose above this legacy of tragedy to form a proud, independent nation.

"Time and again, Ukrainians have had to defend their freedom. For my Ukrainian American constituents, and for me, this latest threat to them is not an abstract discussion about geopolitics— the lives of their relatives are at stake."

Wild, who called Putin's invasion the most "severe threat to European security and stability since World War II," said the Biden Administration had been preparing for the recent developments over the past several weeks.

"As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and its subcommittee tasked with overseeing U.S. relations with Europe, my focus now is on working to pass the strongest and most expansive package of targeted sanctions in recent history. Putin, his fellow oligarchs, and their families must pay the steepest possible financial and political costs for this catastrophic decision."

"Together with our allies and partners, we will make sure that Putin comes to regret initiating this war," she said. "We will hold him accountable, and we will support the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland against aggression."

