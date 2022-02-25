ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CDC to loosen pandemic mask guidelines Friday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEacd_0eOX5N4b00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly ease federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.

‘Stealth omicron’ is spreading and scientists are learning more

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase” in the response as the virus becomes endemic.

The change comes as nearly all U.S. states that had put in place indoor mask-wearing mandates for the winter omicron surge are letting them lapse as cases have precipitously dropped nationwide. Some have eliminated the mandates entirely, while others have kept mask-wearing requirements in place for schools and medical facilities.

It was not immediately clear how the new CDC guidance would affect U.S. federal mandates requiring face coverings on public transportation.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has said a change has been in the works.

“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. Our hospitals need to be able to take care of people with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency departments can’t be so overwhelmed that patients with emergent issues have to wait in line,” she said during a White House briefing last week.

However, she declined to give a specific day when the CDC would announce a change. CDC officials on Thursday refused to confirm a release date.

“At @CDCgov, we have been analyzing our #COVID19 data and shifting our focus to preventing the most severe outcomes and minimizing healthcare strain,” Walensky tweeted Thursday night, offering no details on Friday’s announcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNBC

Bill Gates says when Covid runs rampant, masks are like pants: 'You have to wear' them

For Bill Gates, face masks and pants share a striking similarity: When Covid is running rampant, you should probably put them both on before leaving the house. "What's the downside of wearing a mask?" Gates asked rhetorically, and with a chuckle, at the annual Munich Security Conference earlier this month. "You have to wear pants… These societies are so cruel – why do they make you wear pants? I'm trying to figure it out."
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ap#Americans#Omicron
WLNS

MLB talks produce progress, anger as deadline approaches

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball negotiations took several steps forward and overcame a possible breakdown after testy talks Saturday, leaving less than two days until management’s deadline for an agreement to salvage opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule. While the sides moved toward...
MLB
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WLNS

What does the Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Even as gunfire sounded in Ukraine's capital, natural gas kept flowing normally Friday through the major pipelines from Russia to Europe. But the invasion and accompanying sanctions are casting a shadow over longstanding energy ties, both for the coming weeks and longer term.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLNS

Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — On Friday, President Joe Biden nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation. In Jackson, Biden delivers on a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy