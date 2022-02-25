ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

18-year-old arrested in connection to Vallejo fatal shooting

By Erica Pieschke
 3 days ago

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Vallejo on Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

Around 12:49 p.m. on Feb. 18, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Olympic Drive.

Officers arrived to find a solo-car crash. The victim was an adult man and had at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities determined that the driver was shot by an unknown suspect just before the accident.

On Feb. 21, police arrested 18-year-old Kaulana Aalona from Vallejo on an arrest warrant in connection to the shooting.

Aalona has been booked into the Solano County Jail for murder.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342.

Police say this is the fifth homicide in Vallejo this year.

