Vice President Harris cancels trip to Louisiana in wake of Russian invasion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled her scheduled trip to Louisiana on Friday in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to The White House , the trip will be rescheduled.

VP Harris and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was set to arrive in Lafayette and travel to Sunset, Louisiana to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet.

They would have been joined by Gov. John Bel Edwards who late Thursday issued a statement on the postponement.

“The Vice President has delayed her trip to Louisiana, which is a wise and understandable decision given the state of affairs with Ukraine.

I am holding the people of Ukraine in my prayers and in my heart, as their safety and sovereignty is threatened. The Ukrainians deserve to know peace and I hope all Louisianans will join me in praying that this peace comes swiftly.

No one knows precisely what the coming weeks and months will bring, but I am also praying for the members of our American military and their families, who always stand ready to defend freedom alongside our allies. “

