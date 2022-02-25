The Good Dish Now On CTV!

Most of my childhood food memories revolve around diners and the small mom and pop restaurants that dotted my hometown. One of my very favorites offered blue plate specials. Many nights in high school, my friends and I could be found around a Formica table, gossip swirling above the neon blue and red sign in the window promising a meal just like Grandma made. Back then, there were not as many places to eat so new daily specials added variety. They always had a meat and two sides, from macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes to Lima beans or bright, yellow corn swimming in a butter bath. Meats included country fried steak covered with gravy, lasagna featuring a crusted top glistening with melted cheese, roast beef with au jus, or fried seafood or chicken. The prices were always affordable.

WINTERVILLE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO