(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to take up a lawsuit filed by bar and tavern owners who were forced to close by a COVID public health disaster proclamation in August of 2020. The governor’s proclamation required bars in six counties to close due to rising cases of COVID — and six establishments in Polk and Dallas County sued. The governor later rescinded her order and the district court dismissed the lawsuit. The bar owners asked the Supreme Court to still rule on the case. The Court declined — saying the issues are important — but many of the conditions during late summer of 2020 are unlikely to be replicated — and a decision would not prevent future clashes over different pandemic-related orders made under changed conditions.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO