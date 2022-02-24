Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

WRESTLING

WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

MADISON - Kaukauna, Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids had three wrestlers advance to the semifinals in Division 1 after the first day of competition at the Kohl Center.

Lucas Peters (120 pounds), Bryan Winans (126) and Greyson Clark (138) advanced for Kaukauna. Landyn Freeman (106), Preston Spray (113) and Brett Back (145) advanced for Wisconsin Rapids, and Hoyt Blaskowski (138), Ryan Dolezal (160) and Camren Dennee (170) advanced for Marshfield.

Pulaski had two wrestlers qualify for the semifinals, Trenton Gibbons (182) and Mason Wells (220).

Other Division 1 wrestlers from the area to reach the finals include Jacob Herm of Neenah (106), Wyatt Skebba of Hortonville (113), Shane Corrigan of De Pere (120), Jake Stoffel of Appleton North (132), Jacob Ward of Bay Port (145), Karsen Otis of Kimberly (152), Joseph Berens of Wausau West (195), Roman Martell of Oshkosh West (195), Gryffin Jonas of Manitowoc Lincoln (285) and Jaren Rohde of Stevens Point (285).

Preliminaries were held Thursday night in Division 2 and Division 3, with quarterfinal matches in those divisions scheduled for Friday morning starting around 11 a.m.

Semifinal matches in all three divisions will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.

AREA DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALISTS

106: Jacob Herm, Neenah (46-2), Landyn Freeman, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (38-9)

113: Preston Spray, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (49-2), Wyatt Skebba, Hortonville (28-1)

120: Shane Corrigan, De Pere (49-0), Lucas Peters, Kaukauna (46-3)

126: Bryan Winans, Kaukauna (43-4)

132: Jake Stoffel, Appleton North (41-2)

138: Hoyt Blaskowski, Marshfield (39-3), Greyson Clark, Kaukauna (45-1)

145: Brett Back, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (49-2), Jacob Ward, Bay Port (42-2)

152: Karsen Otis, Kimberly (40-4)

160: Ryan Dolezal, Marshfield (43-3)

170: Camren Dennee, Marshfield (48-3)

182: Trenton Gibbons, Pulaski (36-5)

195: Joseph Berens, Wausau West (41-3), Roman Martell, Oshkosh West (38-7)

220: Mason Wells, Pulaski (34-2)

285: Gryffin Jonas, Manitowoc Lincoln (43-3), Jaren Rohde, Stevens Point (36-1)

AREA DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

106: Jacob Herm, Neenah dec. Liam Neitzel, Hudson 6-5; Landyn Freeman, Wisconsin Rapids pinned Cael Zelinski, Muskego 1:42; Brayten Casey, Menomonie dec. Mycah Beckett, De Pere 4-3.

113: Ben Bast, West Bend West major dec. Ethan Eggert, Pulaski 8-0; Preston Spray, Wisconsin Rapids major dec. Luke Kamish, New Richmond 11-1; Wyatt Skebba, Hortonville major dec. Aiden Slama, Milton 15-1.

120: Shane Corrigan, De Pere tech. fall over Cole Fitzpatrick, La Crosse Logan/Central 15-0; Lucas Peters, Kaukauna dec. Hudson Halter, Waterford 3-1; Chance Suddeth, Stoughton tech. fall over Caleb Dennee, Marshfield 17-2.

126: Nicolar Rivera, Stoughton tech. fall over Tyson Peach, Kimberly 19-4; Bryan Winans, Kaukauna pinned Connor Krueger, Superior 3:02.

132: Jake Stoffel, Appleton North major dec. Kyler Neuberger, Beaver Dam/Wayland 14-1.

138: Hoyt Blaskowski, Marshfield pinned Blake Heal, D.C. Everest 1:25; Greyson Clark, Kaukauna tech. fall over Nate Druckrey, Arrowhead 18-2.

145: Brett Back, Wisconsin Rapids won by injury default over Royce Nilo, Milton 3:42: Cody Goebel, Mukwonago dec. Kale Roth, Stevens Point 8-3; Jacob Ward, Bay Port dec. Brett Skaug, Brookfield East 10-7; Parker Kratochvill, Holmen dec. Gabriel Ramos, Wausau West 7-0.

152: Karsen Otis, Kiimberly major dec. Ben Ott, Nicolet 11-1.

160: Braeden Ott, Nicolet pinned Judah Hammen, Kaukauna :55; Ryan Dolezal, Marshfield dec. Brody Hemauer, DeForest 4-2.

170: Camren Dennee, Marshfield dec. Travis Moore, Union Grove 8-3; Noah Mulvaney, Arrowhead dec. Caden Young, Shawano 12-6.

182: Gavin Kohel, River Falls dec. Ashton Fischer, Wisconsin Rapids 4-1; Trenton Gibbons, Pulaski pinned Michael Alexander, De Pere 5:03.

195: Cole Mirasola, West Bend West pinned Spencer Brewton, Appleton West :34; Joseph Berens, Wausau West pinned Brock Arndt, Appleton North 3:13; Roman Martell, Oshkosh West dec. Brayden Rosenow, Menomonee Falls 3-1.

220: Mason Wells, Pulaski major dec. John Mohr, Pewaukee 14-6.

285: Gryffin Jonas, Manitowoc Lincoln dec. Bryce Fochs, Neenah 3-1; Jaren Rohde, Stevens Point pinned Nolan Vils, Sauk Prairie 2:43.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LOURDES ACADEMY 75, COLEMAN 67

OSHKOSH - Jack Seibold had the hot hand with a game-high 26 points and Dominic Kane added 19 as the Knights withstood a second-half charge by the Cougars for the nonconference win.

Lourdes built as much as a 12-point advantage midway through the second half, but Coleman used a 10-0 run to close to within two points with six minutes remaining. The Cougars had several chances to tie or take the lead, but the Knights defense came up big each time as they pulled away down the stretch.

Noah Nosgovitz led Coleman with 22 points, while Logan Kurth added 15.

Coleman 38 29 - 67

Lourdes 41 34 - 75

Coleman: Olsen 7, Nosgovitz 22, Rennie 4, Kurth 15, Mongin 4, Hockers 3, Zablocki 9, Zietler 3. 3-pt: Olsen, Kurth 3. FT: 13-20. Fouls: 16.

Lourdes: Kane 19, Seibold 26, Schettle 5, Arnoldussen 8, Pritzl 6, Liabwell 4, McKellips 7. 3-pt: Kane 2, Seibold 2, Schettle, Arnoldussen 2, McKellips. FT: 13-18. Fouls: 20.

MAYVILLE 64, LACONIA 56

MAYVILLE - The Cardinals held onto a nine-point halftime lead to earn an eight-point victory against the Spartans.

Mayville was led by a trio of players who scored 16 points in Braedon Vollmer, Adison Mittelstadt and Bradley Bushke.

Dakota Deich led all scorers with 19 points for Laconia. Jaeden Grade added 17 for the Spartans.

Laconia 19 37 - 56

Mayville 28 36 - 64

Laconia: Farrell 4, J. Grade 17, K. Grade 4, Deich 19, McCauley 4, Pinno 8. 3-pt: J. Grade 3, Pinno 2. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 17.

Mayville: Raddemann 3, Schraufnagel 7, Vollmer 16, Feucht 2, Mittelstadt 16, Bushke 16, Nadolski 4. 3-pt: Raddemann, Vollmer 2, Mittelstadt, Bushke 2. FT: 14-23. Fouls: 13.

WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN ACADEMY 75, LOMIRA 50

LOMIRA - The Vikings held a 19-point halftime lead to win by 25 against the Lions.

Noah Gensler was the top scorer for WLA with 18 points. Ethan Cole added 17, Aidan Bahr had 12 and Sam Loehr scored 10 points for the Vikings.

Jaden Billings led Lomira with 18 points. Ethan Braeger added 14 for the Lions.

Winnebago Lutheran 39 36 - 75

Lomira 20 30 - 50

Winnebago Lutheran: Cole 17, Bahr 12, Loehr 10, Theisen 7, Gensler 18, Simmons 2, Lofton 5, Walta 4. 3-pt: Cole 3, Bahr, Loehr 3, Gensler 3. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 16.

Lomira: Billings 18, Filber 2, Wollersheim 3, Goebel 5, Sacitte 2, Menzer 3, Steers 3, Braeger 14. 3-pt: Billings 2, Braeger. FT: 9-18. Fouls: 13.

ST. LAWRENCE 81, CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 71 (2 OT)

MOUNT CALVARY - St. Lawrence put on a three-point barrage to pull out a tough battle against the Crusaders. As a team, the Hilltoppers shot 14-for-32 (44 %) from beyond the arc.

“What a game, and a good game to end the season on,” said St. Lawrence head coach Dave Bartel. “The crowd was really into tonight and would not let us lose.”

Caulodrino Williams made seven threes to lead all scorers with 29 points. Micah Wood added four threes, along with a solid 10-for-14 at the line, to add 27 points for the Hilltoppers. Chimnedum Osuala had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Jacob Lim rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

For the Crusaders, Willem Syens led the way with 21 points, 19 rebounds and six assists. Cade Vlietstra added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Brock Hoekstra had 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Baylee Schaalma contributed 12 points.

Central Wisconsin Christian 22 35 7 7 - 71

St. Lawrence 26 31 7 17 - 81

Central Wisconsin Christian: Vlietstra 14, Syens 21, Slings 5, Schaalma 12, Mbah 4, Hoekstra 13, Venhuizen 2. 3-pt: Vlietstra 2, Syens 2, Slings, Schaalma. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 14.

St. Lawrence: Lim 11, Choi 4, Ca. Williams 29, Osuala 10, Wood 27. 3-pt: Lim 3, Ca. Williams 7, Wood 4. FT: 5-14. Fouls: 13.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area