ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving reportedly recruited Anthony Davis before deciding to leave Celtics

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"Obviously Kyrie had a falling out with Boston at some point there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeTEG_0eOX0LUC00
Kyrie Irving reportedly recruited Anthony Davis to play for the Celtics in 2018-19. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The 2018-19 season inexorably altered the course of the Celtics so much that it can be easy to forget the team’s goal was once to acquire Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

But at the time, pursuing an Irving/Davis pairing was pretty reasonable — Davis was unhappy in New Orleans, and the Celtics had plenty of excess star power, especially after Jayson Tatum’s breakout rookie season. The Celtics could — most people reasoned — trade Tatum to the Pelicans, keep Jaylen Brown and have an impressive new trio with Davis, Brown, and Irving (as well as Gordon Hayward).

Eventually, of course, everything fell apart — Irving decided he wanted to leave, Davis vociferously decided he did not want to play for the Celtics, Tatum had a disappointing season (which he now regrets), Hayward wasn’t healthy, Brown wasn’t healthy. Even Terry Rozier’s miserable season came back to bite the Celtics — instead of simply signing him to a deal, they gave Kemba Walker a max contract.

Still, Irving reportedly was ready to buy-in. Per Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, citing NBA sources, Irving did in fact recruit Davis to join the Celtics after he told Celtics season-ticket holders that he planned to re-sign with the team before the season began.

Bulpett, who spoke to a source with the Pelicans, wrote that at some point Davis and Irving had a “falling out.”

“‘A falling out’ is an interesting way to put it, because obviously Kyrie had a falling out with Boston at some point there,” another source told Bulpett.

While the Celtics had huge goals for their roster, it’s not entirely clear in 2022 whether the team should be upset that everything fell apart. Certainly some things could have gone better (signing Walker to a max deal eventually cost them a draft pick to get rid of him, for instance), but Irving hasn’t proven he can be a winning player since he joined the Nets, and Davis hasn’t been everything the Lakers hoped he would be alongside LeBron James.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, are one of the best young duos in the league and they led the Celtics on a nine-game winning streak before the All-Star break. Given their age and the struggles of their targets over the years, the Celtics might have had something of a serendipitous disaster in 2018-19.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Another retired NBA star disses Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t get any respect from the old heads these days. Retired former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley made a recent appearance on SLAM’s “No Pump Fakes” podcast and gave a searing hot take about the Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo. “He wouldn’t have been a force...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Spun

NBA Player Suspended For 3 Years Reportedly Meeting With New Team

Former NBA rookie of the year Tyreke Evans is looking to mount a comeback after a three-year suspension from the league. According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, the 32-year-old guard is expected to workout with the Milwaukee Bucks sometime in the next few days. The defending NBA champions are reportedly considering a deal with Evans to fill their final open roster spot.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Irving Davis#Pelicans#Davis Brown
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Calling For 1 Major NBA Trade

There were a couple of blowouts in the NBA on Thursday night. But one of those blowouts has NBA analyst Charles Barkley calling for one team to made a big trade. During the NBA on TNT broadcast, Shaquille O’Neal reflected on how poorly the Portland Trail Blazers were performing against the Golden State Warriors. When Shaq suggested a rebuild, Barkley started tearing into the Trail Blazers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
The Spun

James Harden Has A Scary Message For The NBA

James Harden made his triumphant return to the basketball court as a new member of the Philadelphia 76ers in wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. And he has a message for the rest of the NBA. Speaking to the media after the 125-109 win over the Knicks,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s plan to unleash Klay Thompson in the playoffs, revealed

Klay Thompson is slowly getting back to the swing of things after missing the last two seasons. The Golden State Warriors have brought him in slowly thus far. Through his first 17 games played, he’s averaged a shade over 25 minutes of action per game. He’s breached the 30 minute mark twice this season, both in the past four games. Based on the recent comments from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game’s Damon and Ratto show, those numbers are about to go higher.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy